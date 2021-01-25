Columbus man arrested after Jennings County chase

A Columbus man was arrested on drug related charges after refusing to stop for Jennings County deputies Friday night.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that a reserve deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle at Eco Park at about 10:50 p.m. Friday night. But when the deputy pulled up to the vehicle in his patrol car, the driver raced out of the park and onto State Road 7. Another deputy used a tire deflation device near County Road 500N, but the driver continued heading south on State Road 7, nearly hitting a third deputy head-on.

The driver lost control on State Street in North Vernon and then tried to run away from the scene. After refusing to follow police orders, police dog Axel helped take the suspect, identified as 25-year-oldof Columbus, into custody. A woman in the car, 24-year-old Donna Weekly was also arrested.

After being treated at St. Vincent Jennings Hospital, Houchens was taken to jail on charges including Resisting Law Enforcement on foot and in a vehicle, criminal recklessness, possession of methamphetamine, narcotics, and paraphernalia, reckless driving and numerous traffic citations.

Weekly is being charged with possession of methamphetamine, a narcotic drug and paraphernalia.