Columbus man accused of threatening witnesses

Columbus police arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly threatened witnesses who saw him enter someone else’s car.

The witnesses saw the man, later identified as 33-year-old Zachary D. Ping, going through vehicles in a parking lot near Sixth and California streets at just before noon Saturday. He then allegedly threatened those who saw him..

When police arrived, Ping was shouting in the middle of the street. Police went to arrest Ping, but he tried to walk away, refusing to stop, according to police reports.

Officers used a Taser to subdue Ping and he was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges of intimidation, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.