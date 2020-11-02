Columbus man accused of spitting blood at police officer

Columbus police say that a suspect spit blood in an officer’s face while he was being arrested for being drunk and disorderly in a store.

Officers were called to the Circle K gas station on 25th Street at about 2:10 Sunday morning on a report of an intoxicated man causing problems in the store. 37-year-old Jesus G. Cruz Santiago of Columbus allegedly was uncooperative with police and as he was taken into custody he spit the blood on the officer.

Santiago was first checked out at Columbus Regional Hospital and the arrested on preliminary charges of battery by bodily fluid on a law enforcement officers and public intoxication.