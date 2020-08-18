Columbus man accused of fleeing from police

A Columbus man is accused of fleeing from police after kicking at doors on the east side of the city.

The incident happened Friday at about 11 in the morning, when officers received reports of a man with a baseball bat causing a disturbance on Reo Street. Arriving officers saw a vehicle speed away from the scene, and the driver allegedly refused to stop for police.

After the vehicle stopped in front of a home in the 2200 block of Indiana Avenue, the driver 57-year-old Danny R. Jessie of Columbus was arrested before he could go inside.

He we was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital to be checked out and is accused of kicking a hospital security officer in the chest. Jessie is facing preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, intimidation and battery on a public safety officer.