Columbus man accused of drunk driving after weekend crash

A Columbus man is being accused of driving under the influence after a crash Saturday night.

According to Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, reports, deputies were called to the crash scene at Sprague Road and West County Road 525S at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday night

The driver and a juvenile received minor injuries in the crash. 35-year-old Nicolas Bokich was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting law enforcement, and neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury.