Columbus man accused of breaking into vehicle downtown

A Columbus man suspected of breaking into vehicles downtown was found early this morning carrying a camera stolen from a vehicle.

Columbus police say that an officer on an extra patrol downtown noticed a vehicle with the trunk left open in the 400 block of Third Street, and saw a man leaving the area on a bicycle at about 5:20 this morning.

The owner of the vehicle said a camera was missing and police soon caught up with the bicyclist, 31-year-old Ryan M. Melloh of Columbus. A search recovered the missing camera in his backpack and methamphetamine in his clothing. He was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and possession of methamphetamine.