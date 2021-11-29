Columbus loose-leaf collection running behind due to holiday

website maker The city of Columbus is announcing that loose-leaf collection routes are running several days late this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Routes that would have normally run on Thanksgiving Day are being picked up today. Routes that would have been last Friday are being collected Tuesday.

The city says that normal Monday routes will be collected Wednesday, normal Tuesday routes will be collected Thursday and normal Wednesday routes will not be collected until Friday.

If you have any questions you can call the Public Works Department at 812-376-2509.