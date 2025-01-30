Columbus looks for opinions on downtown plan

The city of Columbus has launched a survey to get your thoughts on a new downtown plan.

Bonnie Boatwright, project manager for the city, told the redevelopment commission this week that the survey to help develop the Downtown Columbus 2030 plan is available now on the city’s website.

The Downtown Columbus 2030 plan will expand on previous efforts such as Envision Columbus, which was completed in 2018. The goal is to develop actionable items at specifically targeted spots in the downtown area.

Boatwright said that the survey has already had more than 700 responses.

The survey is open until March 2nd You can find a link to the survey at columbus.in.gov