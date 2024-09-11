Columbus looking for input on bus service changes

The city of Columbus is looking for your thoughts on the future of the city’s bus system.

There will be community input sessions to highlight alternative routes and service for the ColumBUS program next Wednesday, Sept. 18th at Columbus City Hall.

A consultant, RLS & Associates, has put together two alternatives for route changes and new services and will be seeking feedback on the proposals. They are meant to improve access and increase efficiency, allowing the buses to reach more locations than currently are accessible.

The planning process will end in October and any adopted changes will go into effect next year.

The consultants will have maps of the new routes on hand and there will be time for you to discuss the proposals and ask questions.

There will be two sessions on Sept. 18th. The first is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and the second is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the evening. Both will be held in the Cal Brand Meeting Room at City Hall. The content of both presentations will be the same according to organizers.