Columbus leaf pickup starts next week

The city of Columbus will be picking up leaves curbside starting on Oct. 11th and running through Dec. 17th.

Your leaves will be picked up the same day as your trash. You should have your loose leaves curbside by 7 a.m. in the morning. They should NOT be put in the street where they can clog storm drains.

The city says it will not be collecting bagged leaves. If you want to bag your leaves, you will have to take them to the compost site yourself. That is at 720 S. Mapleton Street, where you can dump them out and then reuse the bags.