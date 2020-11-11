Columbus issues boil water advisory for State Street intersection

Columbus City Utilities is issuing a boil water advisory for customers near the intersection of State and Coovert Streets. That is after emergency repairs made to fix a water main break yesterday.

The utility says that you should boil any water for five minutes before you consume it or use it in food preparation.

The boil water advisory is in effect until the water has passed laboratory testing and residents will be notified when the order is lifted.

If you have any questions you can call the Columbus City Utilities Water Service Hotline at 812-418-6435.