Columbus ice arena to host Winter Olympians next week

Hamilton Community Center and Ice Arena will be hosting a visit from two speedskaters from the 2022 Winter Olympics next week.

Organized by Full Throttle Speed Skating Team and Toyota, Olympians Andrew Heo ( and Austin Kleba will be at the center for a meet-and-greet, speed-skating demonstration and a chance for the public to skate with the Olympians. Heo competed as a short track speed-skater and Kleba as a long-track skater for the U.S. team in the recent Olympics.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. on April 13th with the meet-and-greet portion.

The event is free. You can get more information at Full Throttle SST dot com.