Columbus hunter killed in firearms accident

Conservation officers say it appears that a Columbus hunter died in a shooting accident over the weekend.

DNR officers say family members found 54-year-old John Walker dead near the 9200 block of South State Road 58 at just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning. The search started after he failed to come home.

Conservation officers report that he was pronounced dead at the scene and the initial investigation indicates he was killed by an accidental discharge of his firearm. The investigation is ongoing and the exact cause of death won’t be known until an autopsy is completed.