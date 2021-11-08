Columbus hunter injured in fall from tree stand

A Columbus man was injured after falling from a tree stand while hunting Saturday.

According to reports from conservation officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, they were called to the 11000 block of South County Road 800W at about 8 Saturday night.

They found that 33-year-old Zachary Burbrink of Columbus fell about 12 feet to the ground after a cable broke. He injured his back in the fall and was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis by helicopter.

Officers say Burbrink was not wearing a full-body harness at the time of the fall.