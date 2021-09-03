Columbus Human Rights Commission launches film, lecture series

The Columbus Human Rights Commission is launching a series of virtual films and seminars on topics including diversity, inclusion, and belonging starting today.

The video series will start with The Unafraid, which follows the lives of three students in Georgia who have been part of the DACA, or Dreamers, program. Georgia has banned DACA participants from attending its top public universities, and from qualifying for in-state tuition at any other public college. The Unafraid will be available to watch through Sept. 16th.

Registration to the film is available through Eventbrite. The videos are free.