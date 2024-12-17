Columbus hires new sports manager for Nexus Park

The Columbus Parks Department has hired a new sports manager for the Circle K Fieldhouse at Nexus Park, the former Fair Oaks Mall.

Martavius Mims will fill the role, organizing, creating and booking sports programs for the facility. He holds bachelors and masters degrees in sports management from Western Kentucky University and most recently worked in Round Rock, Texas. According to the parks department, he operated an indoor sports complex alongside a 60-acre outdoor multipurpose facility.

Among the activities he organized there were NFL Camps as well as other sports tourism initiatives.