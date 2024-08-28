Columbus hires 8 new firefighters

The Columbus Fire Department is back to a full staff after eight firefighters were sworn in Tuesday by Mayor Mary Ferdon.

The new firefighters are:

29-year old Jesse Taulman and 28-year-old Brayden Warfield, from Columbus,

22-year-old Andrew Vehslage of Seymour,

25-year-old Jacob Corya and 29-year-old Jeffrey Gilliam, both from Jennings County,

26-year-old Caleb Meeks of Edgewood

27 year old Jason Yelland of North Branch, Michigan

41-year-old Matthew Shorten who has served with the Greensburg and Batesville departments.

The new firefighters will going through a department orientation and training program. If they are not already certified, they will obtain certifications as a Basic Emergency Medical Technician, Firefighter I & II and in Hazardous Materials Operations and Awareness. After finishing the training, they will receive their station and shift assignments.

More about the new firefighters, from the Columbus Fire Department:

Corya is a 2019 graduate of Jennings County High School and a U.S. Navy Veteran. Corya is currently a member of the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department and certified in firefighter I & II and hazardous materials awareness and operations.

Gilliam is a 2014 Graduate of Jennings County High School. Gilliam has served 10 years with the Indiana National Guard and is currently serving as a 1st Lieutenant. Gilliam’s military training has included airborne, air assault, pathfinder, mountain warfare school and jumpmaster training. Gilliam is a 2018 graduate of Indiana State University where he majored in Criminology and minored in Military Leadership. Prior to joining the Columbus Fire Department, Gilliam served as a Columbus Police Officer for six years. In addition to being an emergency medical technician, Gilliam’s fire training includes firefighter I & II and hazardous materials awareness and operations.

Meeks is a 2016 graduate of Edgewood High School. Meeks went on to study at Ivy Tech State College before earning an Associate’s Degree in Conservation Law from Vincennes University in 2018. Meeks’ prior emergency service experience includes working as a Jennings County Sheriff’s Department dispatcher. Meeks’ training includes firefighter I & II, hazardous materials awareness and operations and basic first response training.

Shorten is a 2001 graduate of East Central High School and studied at Ivy Tech State College. Shorten joins the Columbus Fire Department with extensive experience including nine years of service as a full time firefighter in Greensburg (IN) and as a volunteer with the Batesville (IN) Volunteer Fire Department. In addition to firefighter I & II, hazardous materials awareness and operations training, Shorten is a basic emergency medical technician. Shorten has also obtained technician level certifications in rope rescue, swift water rescue, ice rescue and vehicle and machinery rescue.

Taulman is a 2014 graduate of Columbus North High School. Taulman’s fire service experience includes volunteering with both Columbus Township Fire and Rescue and Southwest Fire Departments. Taulman is a nationally registered basic emergency medical technician.

Vehslage is a 2021 graduate of Seymour High School. Vehslage is certified in firefighter I & II and hazardous materials awareness and operations. Vehslage carries on a firefighting legacy following in his father’s footsteps, Mark Vehslage, who is a retired firefighter with 25 years of service with the Seymour, IN. Fire Department.

Warfield is a 2014 graduate of Columbus North High School. Warfield’s fire service experience includes five years with Southwest Fire Department and one year with Wayne Township Fire Department. Warfield is certified in firefighter I & II and hazardous materials awareness and operations.

Yelland is a 2015 graduate of North Branch (MI) High School. Yelland is a 2019 graduate of Maranatha Baptist University (WI) with an Associate’s Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. Yelland has been a volunteer firefighter with Columbus Township Fire and Rescue for one year and holds certifications that include firefighter I & II, hazardous materials awareness and operations and numerous national incident management system courses.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department. From left to right: Deputy Chief Mark Ziegler, Jesse Taulman, Matthew Shorten, Jacob Corya, Andrew Vehslage, Fire Chief Andy Lay, Brayden Warfield, Caleb Meeks, Jason Yelland, Jeffrey Gilliam and Deputy Chief Mike Kutsko.