Columbus government offices to remain off-limits

Columbus city government offices are going to remain mostly closed to the public through at least the end of March.

City officials say that they will be reviewing the spread of COVID-19 in the community and the pace of local vaccinations to determine whether they can re-open after March 31st.

Officials stress that city business will continue with employees working, answering phones and e-mails and meeting with members of the public by appointment only.

The city will also continue with largely virtual government meetings that will be streamed through the city’s website and conducted by Web Ex. Should Gov. Eric Holcomb opt not to extend his emergency order, the city would go back to in person meetings.

City officials say the restrictions are meant to protect the health and safety of employees and the public.