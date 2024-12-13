Columbus firefighters work to hone call needs

The Columbus Fire Department is re-evaluating how many firefighters it sends out on each different type of emergency call as a way to improve efficiency and public safety.

Capt. Mike Wilson spokesman for the Columbus Fire Department said that the Critical Task Analysis is part of the fire department’s accreditation process through the Centers for Public Safety Excellence.

He explains that the department is working on Critical Task Analysis:

The department is classifying each type of call it goes out on and assigning each a particular cod, which indicates what types of units and how many firefighters are needed at each scene.