Columbus firefighters warn of fire dangers in holiday decorations

Columbus firefighters are urging you to be careful this holiday season as the danger for fires increases along with the holiday cheer.

Capt. Mike Wilson, spokesman for the department, explains

Wilson said to be extra cautious while cooking, as kitchen fires increase this time of the year.

Wilson also said to make sure that you keep fresh Christmas trees well-watered. They need to drink a gallon of water a day. And it is a good time to check to make sure your smoke detectors are all in working order.

Wilson said not to overload your outlets when stringing together strands of Christmas lights and make sure you don’t leave any lit candles unattended.