Columbus firefighters training near Central Avenue through Saturday

You could see Columbus firefighters in action today through Saturday near 21st Street and Central Avenue. But they are using a residential structure for training, not battling an actual fire.

Capt. Mike Wilson spokesman for the department, says that the training will be happening both inside and outside the building. They will be training on forcible entries, search and rescue and ventilation techniques. There will be a smoke generation machine active at times, but no actual fire is being used for any portion of the training.

If you are in the area, Wilson asks you to use caution while the training is going on.