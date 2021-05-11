Columbus firefighters to host tactics training for area

A federal grant will allow Columbus Fire Department to provide free training for local, state and regional firefighters next month.

The department was awarded a $71,000 grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide a command and tactics training workshop for up to 250 firefighters. It will also fund a three-day train-the- trainer workshop for 15 members of the Columbus Fire Department.

The two-day workshop, Mastering Fireground Command- Calm the Chaos!, will be presented by Battalion Chief Anthony Kastros of the Sacramento Metro Fire District. The two-day workshop will be held June 7-8 in the Nugent-Custer Performance Hall at The Commons and is open to any volunteer or career firefighter.

The training will cover incident command, modern fire behavior, tactics, safety, accountability, building construction and preplanning.

Firefighters who want to attend, or who want more information, can call Columbus Fire Department at 812-376-2679.