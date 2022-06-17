Columbus firefighters stress importance of closed bedroom doors

website maker Columbus firefighters are urging you to close your bedroom doors when you are asleep. They say that a closed door will make a dramatic difference in your chances to survive a home fire.

On social media, firefighters are highlighting photos from a recent home fire where open bedroom doors left the rooms totally destroyed by fire and smoke, while the bedroom behind a closed door was nearly undamaged.

According to the firefighters, two adults in the home recognized that their only exit was blocked by flames. To protect themselves, they retreated behind the closed door and called 911. Firefighters rescued both from a second story window and they were uninjured.

Firefighters say closed doors limit a fire’s spread and also reduce the amount of smoke that enters a room. That can provide a survivable space for rescue. Firefighters want to remind you to “Close Before You Doze.”