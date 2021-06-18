Columbus firefighters rescue trapped woman from burning home

Columbus firefighters fought through extreme heat and heavy smoke to rescue a woman trapped inside a burning home Thursday on the east side of the city.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 200 block of South Hinman Street at about 4:42 p.m. yesterday afternoon on a report of a fire in the front bedroom of a home. But when firefighters arrived they found heavy flames were shooting out of the home. Two men had escaped the fire and explained that a woman was still trapped inside a mechanical lift in a back bedroom.

Despite heavy smoke reducing visibility to blackout conditions, firefighters found the woman and pulled her from the home. She was conscious but suffering from smoke inhalation and was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment.

Additional firefighters arrived on the scene and had the flames under control in about 15 minutes. The fire caused extensive damage to the front of the residence and smoke damage was found throughout the home. Two pet cats died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department.