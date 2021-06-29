Columbus firefighters honored for lifesaving efforts

22 Columbus firefighters are being recognized for their efforts to save a disabled woman from a burning home earlier this month.

At Tuesday morning’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, Fire Chief Andy Lay and deputy chiefs Mark Ziegler and Mike Kutsko honored the firefighters who responded to a home fire in the 200 block of Hinman Street on June 17th.

The Medal of Valor was presented to six fire department members who were directly responsible for the rescue of the woman: Lt. Shawn McNealy, Firefighters Jeff Brown, Dan Smith, Cody Hercamp, Cory Hampton, and Chris Baker

The Medal of Courage was presented to 16 additional firefighters who operated at the scene. The Medal of Courage was also presented to two Columbus Regional Health Ambulance Service Technicians who provided medical care and transport for the injured woman.

Those included: Lay, Ziegler, Battalion Chief Terry Whitis, Lieutenants Scott Maley, Rick Mullis, Ron Sexton and Josh Allman, Captains Mike Wilson and Ben Spencer, Firefighters Paul Chapple, Andy Johns, Jared Lucas, Casey Taylor, Justin Sims, Bryan Bailey and Ryan Hirtzel; Paramedic Gabe Thomas, and EMT Conner Bridges.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department.