Columbus firefighters caution about allowed fireworks hours

Columbus Fire Department wants to remind you about local ordinances on when fireworks are allowed to be set off.

Between now and July 3rd, and again on July 5th through the 9th, fireworks are allowed in the city between 5 in the afternoon and up to 2 hours past sunset. On July 4th, fireworks are allowed from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Fireworks are also allowed in the city on New Years Eve between 10 in the morning and 1 in the morning. Last year, City Council amended the fireworks regulations to allow them to set off during the Hindu Diwali festival. That would allow fireworks between 6 and 10 p.m. in the evenings on the day before, the day of and the day after Diwali, which falls in October or November each year.

Outside of those times, fireworks are prohibited by local ordinances according to the fire department.