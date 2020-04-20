Columbus firefighters battle Wedgewood Drive fire

Columbus firefighters battled a home fire Sunday in the 2600 block of Wedgewood Drive.

The homeowners reported flames coming from the attic at about 11:48 a.m. Sunday morning and firefighters discovered a heavy fire at the rear of the home, consuming a stack of firewood and climbing the exterior wall to the attic. Firefighters knocked down the exterior flames and then removed siding to get at the fire in the attic. Firefighters also removed part of the ceiling inside to check for any hidden fires.

Damages are estimated at $55 thousand dollars with both smoke and water damage in the living area. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but firefighters say the family’s trash Toter and the firewood both were in the area of ignition.

The family has arranged for temporary housing.