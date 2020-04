Columbus firefighters battled a garage fire on the east side of Columbus Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 2200 block of McKinley Avenue at 6:31 a.m. Saturday morning and found a detached garage on fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze which damaged the garage, a nearby vehicle and a wood-splitting device, causing about $4,000 in damage.

No one was injured and the fire remains under investigation.