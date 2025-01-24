Columbus firefighters battle 16th Street blaze

Columbus Fire Department press release

Columbus Fire Department Investigators said that a Thursday evening fire in a residential property remains under investigation after a blaze broke out, causing heavy damage to a 16th street home. Investigators said that the vacant property was for sale and unoccupied when the fire occurred.

On Thursday January 23, 2025 at approximately 11:11 pm, Columbus Firefighters were called to 3122 E. 16th St. for a report for a home on fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the residence. Firefighters made entry to the home and found a large amount of fire in the home’s kitchen. As crews worked to extinguished the flames, they identified that the fire had spread into the attic space. Firefighters removed portions of the ceiling to access and extinguish flames within the attic. While assessing the effectiveness of their extinguishment efforts in the attic space, Firefighters saw significant damage to the roof system including the damage to the rafters and roof decking.

Columbus Fire Department investigators identified that the home was a vacant property being sold through a local realty company. Investigators reached out to the realty company and were ultimately able to make contact with the owners of the home. Investigators said the home had been vacant for the past six months and on the market. The property owners shared with investigators that an offer to purchase the home had recently been accepted. According to investigators, a home inspection of the approximately 900 square foot home had reportedly took place at the residence. Investigators said they plan to work with the home inspector as part of the investigation. That investigation is ongoing.

No damage estimate was provided but investigators believe that the fire damage to the structural components may result in a significant loss for the property. No injuries were reported at the scene.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department