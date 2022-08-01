Columbus firefighter serving in Kentucky with Indiana Task Force One

Members of Indiana’s Task Force One are in Kentucky this week, helping local relief and rescue efforts after last week’s deadly storms and flooding.

Columbus Firefighter Jarrad Mullis is among the members of the task force, according to the Columbus Fire Department.

Indiana’s Task Force One is one of four crews from FEMA that are searching to rescue and recover victims of the flooding. On Saturday alone, they cleared 500 structures. They say they’ll continue their work until they’re no longer needed.

At least 28 people are dead following last week’s flooding. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says they expect to find additional victims in the coming days. There are at least four children among the victims.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department

Story courtesy of our news-gathering partners at TTWN Media Networks Inc.