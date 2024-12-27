Columbus Fire Department seeks community’s thoughts

Columbus Fire Department is looking for your thoughts on a survey evaluating the agency’s services.

According to the department, an online Community Stakeholder Survey is seeking your feedback on the services the department provides. It includes an overview of those services and then asks for your opinions on services, expectations and priorities. The city says community feedback for the department will be key to help reimagine how best to provide service to the community.

The department is asking for residents and for those who work in Columbus or visit Columbus on a regular basis to take the survey.

You can find the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CFD2024Stakeholder