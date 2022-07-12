Columbus Fire announces retirement, promotion

Columbus Fire Department is announcing the retirement of a lieutenant and the promotion of a firefighter to take his place.

According to the department, Lt. Bryan Brown has retired after 27 years with the department, with his last day Sunday. Brown began with the department in 1995 and earned his paramedic certification. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2015, and his last assignment was as the C-shift lieutenant at Fire Station 5.

Firefighter Daniel Acree has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant and will take over from Brown as the C-shift lieutenant at Fire Station 5. He joined the department in 2008 and has earned his paramedic certification and hazardous materials technician certification.