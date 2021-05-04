Columbus Farmer’s Market set for new season start Saturday

The Columbus Farmer’s Market, organized by the city parks and recreation department, will kick off again this weekend.

Jacob Hendricks with the city parks department says the goal is to adapt the lessons learned during last year’s COVID-19 limited markets and apply them to this year’s events.

Restrictions will include social distancing in the spacing of booths and mask requirements if you are in close contact with someone not from your household.

The market will be held Saturdays from 9 to 12:30 behind Columbus City Hall.

Parking will be available on First Street, as well as behind the former Republic building, now home to IU’s J. Irwin Miller Architecture Program on Second Street.