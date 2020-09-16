Columbus Educators Association plans school board forum

The local teachers’ union will be holding a forum for the candidates for Bartholomew Consolidated School Board.

The Columbus Educators Association forum will be held virtually through the Zoom app, and candidates will be participating remotely. Each candidate will be asked the same questions and all will be given an equal amount of time to speak.

The event will be hosted and moderated by local educators and questions will be provided by Bartholomew County educators.

All of the candidates for the three open seats for school board have agreed to participate. The District 3 race will see incumbent James Persinger, running against Mike Jamerson and Todd Grimes. In District 5, incumbent Pat Bryant will be running against Jennifer Corsi. And in District 7 Nicole Wheeldon will be running against Lacretia Ulery.

The public can attend the virtual forum starting at 7 p.m. in the evening on Sept. 21st. There will be a limit of 1,000 simultaneous viewers, but it will be recorded and can be watched at a later time.