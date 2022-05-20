Columbus East pantry wrapping up public food distributions today

The last public food distribution event for the Columbus East Food Pantry is set for this afternoon.

The drive-through food distribution will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Door 31 in the west parking lot behind Columbus East near the tennis courts. There will be enough food for about 200 families but due to strong demand, you can only pick up two collections of food per car. Columbus Animal Care Services will also be distributing limited amounts of pet food.