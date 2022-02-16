Columbus East food pantry holding food giveaway on Friday

The Columbus East Food Pantry will have a community food distribution on Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

You can drive-up for pre-bagged collections of food, with enough for approximately 200 families. Due to strong demand, organizers will be limiting the number of packages per vehicle to two.

Columbus Animal Care Services will also be distributing limited amounts of pet food.

The Columbus East Food Pantry is available to the entire community and is not limited to BCSC families.

The pickup point is at door 31 in the west parking lot behind the school near the tennis courts. Vehicles should not enter the west parking lot until after 4 p.m. to ensure student safety during pickups.

The Columbus East Food Pantry is a Gleaners school-based food pantry.