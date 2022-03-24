Columbus East Food Pantry giving away food on Friday

The Columbus East Food Pantry will have a community food distribution from 4:30 to 6:30 Friday afternoon.

You can drive up to receive a pre-bagged collection of food. There will be enough on hand for about 200 families. Due to the strong demand no vehicle can receive more than two collections of food.

Columbus Animal Care Services will be distributing limited amounts of pet food. The Bartholomew County Public Library’s Book Express is also expected to be on hand.

The Columbus East Food Pantry is available to the entire community and is not limited to Bartholomew Consolidated school families. The pickup point is at door 31 in the west parking lot behind the school near the tennis courts.

The next food distributions will be April 22nd and May 20th.