The Columbus East Food Pantry will be providing food packages from 4 to 7 today for the community. There will be enough for about 180 families and this distribution is not limited just to BCSC families.

The pickup point will be at Door 31 in the west parking log, behind the school near the tennis courts. This will be a drive-up distribution with no contact. Columbus Animal Care Services will also be on hand to give out dog food while supplies last.