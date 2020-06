The Columbus East Food Pantry will be having another food distribution Friday.

The pantry is distributing food to BCSC students and their immediate family. The pickups will be drive-up and will have no contact. The pickup point tomorrow will be at Door 31 in the west parking lot behind the school.

Families will receive one pre-bagged parcel of food.

Friday’s delivery is from 4 to 7. The next distribution day is Friday, July 24th.