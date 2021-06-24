Columbus East food pantry delayed due to flood damages

Columbus East High School is rescheduling its food pantry distribution after the recent flooding at the school.

The distribution, originally scheduled for this week, will now be on Friday, July 2nd from 3:30-6:30 p.m. You can drive up for pre-bagged collections of food, with enough for about 200 families.

The Columbus East Food Pantry is available to the entire community and is not limited to Bartholomew Consolidated Schools families.

The pickup point is at door 31 in the west parking lot behind the school near the tennis courts.

There will also be a Columbus East food pantry distribution on Friday, July 23rd from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Columbus East Food Pantry is a Gleaners school-based food pantry.