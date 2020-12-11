Columbus East chooses Vogel as new football coach

Columbus East High School is announcing that Ed Vogel will be the new head football coach.

Vogel will take the place of retiring coach Bob Gaddis.

Vogel has served as the East Math Department Chair since 2007 and served as an assistant coach at East since 2002. Prior to his time at Columbus East, he was Head Coach at Evansville Bosse from 1999-2001, and coached under Gaddis for one season at Evansville Reitz in the mid-1990s.

East Athletic Director Pete Huse said that Vogel’s experience within the program will be a tremendous asset as Columbus East Football transitions between Coach Gaddis and Coach Vogel.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp.