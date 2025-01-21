Columbus council to consider new noise ordinance

Columbus City Council will be considering an updated noise ordinance for the city, when the council meets tonight.

The ordinance recognizes that some noise levels are unnecessary, excessive and offensive enough to disturb public health and welfare.

The new ordinance outlines several categories of specific noises to be regulated including loud animals, vehicles, construction equipment, loudspeakers and musical instruments. It would also limit yelling, shouting, whistling or similar activity on public streets from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The ordinance outlines three levels of penalties, ranging from a $100 fine for a first offense, to $1,000 for a third offense. Anyone who violates the code more than three times in a 12-month period can be declared a public nuisance.

Under the proposed ordinance anyone who makes unreasonable noise and continues to do so after being asked to stop by police or by a code enforcement officer is committing disorderly conduct.

The council meets at 6 p.m. tonight in the Council Chambers at Columbus City Hall.