Columbus council to consider new districts for added seats

Columbus City Council will be considering new district maps when it meets on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, the council approved a move up to become a second class city.

Second class cities have nine council members instead of the current seven. Six of those would run for seats by district, while three more would be at-large where voters throughout the city could make the decision.

The ordinance changing the council districts is up for first approval at the council’s Tuesday meeting. The council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at Columbus City Hall.

You can get more information at columbus.in.gov