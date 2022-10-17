Local News Top Story 

Columbus council to consider new districts for added seats

Columbus City Council will be considering new district maps when it meets on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, the council approved a move up to become a second class city.

Second class cities have nine council members instead of the current seven. Six of those would run for seats by district, while three more would be at-large where voters throughout the city could make the decision.

The ordinance changing the council districts is up for first approval at the council’s Tuesday meeting. The council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at Columbus City Hall.

You can get more information at columbus.in.gov