Columbus council approves water rate increases

Columbus City Council has given its first approvals of a rate hike for the city drinking water system, and a $24.4 million dollar waterworks bond issue for Columbus City Utilities to make improvements to the system.

The new rates would phase in over three years, with the lowest end paying $2.54 per 1,000 gallons starting August of 2021, $2.97 in August of 2023 and $3.16 in 2024. The three new tiers would be under 15,000 gallons a month, up to 285,000 gallons a month and over 300,000 gallons a month.

Prices would also increase for the monthly meter charge depending on the size of the meter, on private hydrants, on fire protection and on automatic sprinkler systems. The changes would also include a system development charge billed to customers connecting to the water system.

Utilities officials say that the average home using 4,000 gallons a month of water would see the water portion of the bill increase from $9.82 a month to $17.97 a month after all the increases are phased in.

The council voted Tuesday night to approve the water rate increases and the bond issue.