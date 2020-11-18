Columbus council approves airport request for hangar spending

The Columbus Municipal Airport is on track to have a new airport hangar after approval of a just over $779,000 proposal last night by City Council.

The new hangar would add seven additional hanger spaces, would have upgraded electricity and light and would include restrooms, unlike older hangers at the airport.

Airport director Bryan Payne said that there is a great demand for hangar space at the airport and a long waiting list already. He said the airport board is still trying to figure out how to award contracts for the space in the new hangar when it is completed. He also said that the rentals on the hangars would raise more than 3 percent return on investment, compared to about 1 percent expected return on the current airport certificate of deposit over the next five years.

Payne said that the existing T-hangars at the airport are 52 years old.

Councilwoman Elaine Hilber said that there have been concerns from constituents about the cost of the hangar and the need for a more complex hangar than the existing hangars at the airport. There were also concerns about disruptions to access on the airport property after the construction.

The airport is self-funded and the majority of the funds would come from the aviation fund reserves, said city finance director Jamie Brinegar. The airport would also dip into funds raised from the airport tax increment financing district.

The council voted unanimously to give its second and final approval to the proposal.