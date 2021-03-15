Columbus considering ban on dog, cat, rabbit sales

Columbus City Council will be considering a change to city codes that would prohibit the sale of dogs, cats or rabbits in pet stores in the city.

Councilwoman Elaine Hilber posted about the proposed change on social media, saying that the change was being requested by Columbus Animal Care Services because the agency is running at almost full capacity with dogs and cats and is seeing a surge in the number of abandoned rabbits.

The change would mean that pet stores could not sell, barter, auction, or give away dogs, cats, and rabbits. However, those stores can work with Animal Care Services or other rescue groups to assist with those groups’ adoption efforts, provided the store has no ownership in the animals up for adoption, and is not charging the city agency or groups a fee.

Violating the ordinance would mean a fine of up to $500 for each animal involved.

Hilber said she was looking for your thoughts on the issue.

Columbus City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening virtually. You can find a link to the video on the city website at columbus.in.gov and look for the Videos button