Columbus Congressman reflects on need for GOP wins

As control of Congress still hangs in the balance, newly re-elected Columbus Congressman Greg Pence is reflecting on what Republican control would mean for the country.

Speaking after Election Night celebrations with local Republicans at the Factory 12 Event Loft in downtown Columbus, Pence said that he has served in the minority since first taking office almost four years ago. He laid rising regulation and inflation on Democrats and said there is an opportunity to reverse those trends if Republicans take back control.

Election officials in Western states are urging patience as vote counting continues and control of the U.S. House and Senate hangs in the balance.

As of Thursday evening, around 540-thousand votes still hadn’t been counted in Arizona and 95-thousand were uncounted in Nevada. Both states are waiting to learn who will win Senate races that could decide control of that chamber. In California, more than a dozen House races are still uncalled and the counting there could go on for weeks.

Our news-gathering partners at TTWN Media Networks Inc. contributed to this report.