Columbus company falls just short in Coolest Thing competition

Columbus based Hiker Trailers is out of the running for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Coolest Things Made in Indiana contest, despite making it to the final four.

The second annual competition started with 54 companies in 43 communities. Popular voting ended on Friday, with Hiker Trailers competing against companies from Gary, Leesburg and Syracuse for this year’s title.

The finals are now down to MapleLeaf Farms in Leesburg and Polywood in Syracuse.

Voting for the finals begins yesterday with the competition wrapping up at 10 p.m. Wednesday evening. The champion will be announced Dec. 14th at the Indiana Chamber’s Best IN Manufacturing Luncheon.

If you are still interested in voting, you can go to www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing.