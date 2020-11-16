Columbus closing local government offices to public

Most Columbus city government buildings are closing to the public starting today, through at least Nov. 29th.

Buildings that will be closed to the public and available by appointment only include City Hall, Donner Center, City Utilities, Animal Care Services, the Department of Public Works and airport aviation offices. Hamilton Center Ice Arena remains open as do city parks. ColumBUS transit buses will continue to run on their normal schedule.

You should call or email individual departments if you need to meet with a staff member.