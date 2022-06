Columbus city government offices will be closing on Monday, June 20th, in celebration of Juneteenth.

City trash, recycling and yard waste routes will still be running on their normal schedule. You should have your trash to the curb by the normal 7 a.m. in the morning.

The Columbus and Bartholomew County Recycling center on Mapleton will also be closed on June 20th.

City offices will reopen on Tuesday, June 21st.